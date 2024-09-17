Michael Nagao is the new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Worldwide Channel Sales and Alliances at Safe Security. Before joining the company, Michael was Area Vice President – America’s Channel for Rubrik, Inc., where he played a leadership role in delivering $800m + ARR channel business. Michael is leading the charge for Safe Security’s drive to build a 100% channel first business.

In this interview, Michael shared his background and reasons for joining Safe Security, as well as his experience in channel sales. The discussion then moved to the SAFE platform’s role in assessing third-party risk and the necessity of clear communication between security professionals and C-level executives.

Julian and Michael discussed channel partner strategy and ecosystem, highlighting the need for selectivity with partners, maintaining a balanced business flow, and creating profitable deals. They emphasized the importance of transparency and trust in business relationships, advocating for authenticity and openness in the channel world.