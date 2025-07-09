Here is an interesting guide for travelers from NordVPN

With summer travel season in full swing, thousands of tourists will unfortunately become victims of smartphone theft in popular destinations. According to recent data , 29% of UK consumers have experienced smartphone theft in 2024, compared to 17% in 2023.

“When a phone is stolen, victims lose far more than just the device. They lose access to their digital identity,” explains Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN . “Banking credentials, irreplaceable photos, sensitive work communications. Suddenly, all is in unknown hands. This creates a practical security crisis and a profound feeling of vulnerability that many describe as digital violation. The psychological impact shouldn’t be underestimated as well.”

Here’s what Warmenhoven recommends you do immediately if your phone is stolen while traveling:

Use another device to lock your phone remotely . Using a friend’s device or computer, access your account (Google for Android or iCloud for iPhone) and enable Lost Mode or Lock Mode.

. Using a friend’s device or computer, access your account (Google for Android or iCloud for iPhone) and enable Lost Mode or Lock Mode. Remote wipe as a last resort . If you’re sure the phone won’t be recovered, initiate a remote wipe through your device’s Find My Phone service.

. If you’re sure the phone won’t be recovered, initiate a remote wipe through your device’s Find My Phone service. Change critical passwords immediately . Start with your email, as it’s often the gateway to password resets for other services.

. Start with your email, as it’s often the gateway to password resets for other services. Contact your carrier. Report the theft and suspend service to prevent unauthorized calls and data usage.

Report the theft and suspend service to prevent unauthorized calls and data usage. File a police report. While recovery is unlikely, a police report is often required for insurance claims.

“The first 48 hours after a phone theft are critical,” explains Warmenhoven. “Most thieves immediately put stolen phones into airplane mode to prevent tracking, but they eventually take them online to try to access valuable data or reset the device. That brief window when they reconnect is your opportunity to lock or wipe your device remotely.”

Plan before you travel

Adrianus also highlights that travelers should prepare for the possibility of phone theft before their trip. It is beneficial to back up your data, enable Find My Phone features, use strong biometric authentication, and consider removing sensitive apps or using a ‘travel phone’ with minimal personal data for high-risk destinations.

“Most phone thefts occur in predictable scenarios like crowded tourist attractions, public transportation, or when people set their phones on café tables. Being more aware of these vulnerable moments can significantly reduce your risk.”

He adds that many travelers are unaware that standard travel insurance often doesn’t cover electronic theft, so he recommends investing a small amount of money and purchasing specific electronics coverage for your trips. “For around $15-20 per trip, these policies can provide peace of mind and financial protection if the worst happens.”

For those who have already experienced phone theft while traveling, the focus should be on damage control and learning from the experience. “Use this unfortunate event as a catalyst to improve your overall digital security practices,” suggests Warmenhoven. “When you replace your device, take the time to configure security features properly that you might have overlooked before.”