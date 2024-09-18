Info-Tech Research Group’s newly released Tech Trends 2025 report highlights six pivotal trends poised to transform the IT landscape in the coming year. As the pace of technological innovation accelerates and organizations are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the firm’s report provides insights on how IT leaders can harness technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity while mitigating the risks they introduce.

The six key tech trends identified by Info-Tech Research Group for 2025 are:

AI Avatars and Chatbots:

Generative AI is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human- and AI-generated interactions. AI avatars and chatbots, now integrated into many enterprise systems, are transforming user experiences and the way organizations handle customer service, software development, and marketing. However, the rise of deepfakes presents new security threats, raising the need for robust AI detection and defense mechanisms. According to Info-Tech’s Future of IT 2025 survey, 70% of respondents are already using generative AI chatbots, with Microsoft Copilot leading adoption at 78.84%. Deepfake Defense:

With the increasing sophistication of AI-generated digital humans, deepfakes are becoming a powerful tool for fraud and misinformation. IT leaders are prioritizing AI-powered detection tools and content authentication methods, such as blockchain, to combat the rising threat of AI-powered cyberattacks and ensure the integrity of their data. AI ranks as the second-most disruptive force to business operations, just behind talent shortages, with a disruption risk score of 3.55 out of 5, according to Info-Tech’s findings. Quantum Advantage:

Quantum computing has moved beyond theoretical exploration and is now accessible through cloud platforms, enabling real-world business experiments. As organizations begin leveraging quantum hardware to solve complex problems, industries such as media, government, and financial services are leading the charge in quantum investments. Thirty-three percent of organizations in the media, telecom, and technology sectors are investing in quantum computing, followed by 27% in the public sector, and 20% in financial services. Post-Quantum Cryptography:

With the threat of quantum computers breaking current encryption methods looming on the horizon, organizations must prepare for “Q-day.” The adoption of post-quantum cryptography is now a critical priority, particularly for industries handling sensitive data, such as finance, healthcare, and government. Info-Tech reports that 31% of advanced IT departments plan to invest in post-quantum cryptography before the end of 2025, compared to 16% of average IT departments. This preparedness is critical as organizations face increasing risks from “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” cyberattacks. Expert Models:

As AI matures, organizations are increasingly developing custom AI models tailored to their specific industries. These expert models improve the accuracy and relevance of AI outputs, enabling businesses to derive exponential value from AI investments. Info-Tech reports that 80% of high-maturity IT departments, or “Transformers,” have already invested in AI or plan to do so by the end of 2025, compared to 72% of average IT departments. Higher maturity firms are twice as likely to expect exponential value from AI by 2025. AI Sovereignty:

While AI offers significant opportunities, it also poses risks to industries such as music, news, and customer service. The firm explains in the report that organizations are focusing on balancing AI adoption with governance and control to protect sensitive data, reduce costs, and ensure AI performance. By 2026, more companies will run localized AI models to improve cost-effectiveness and maintain control over their AI initiatives. Privacy and security concerns top the list of factors influencing AI investment decisions, with 65% of respondents citing it as a key consideration.

As organizations prepare for the future of IT, Info-Tech’s Tech Trends 2025 report provides the strategic guidance needed to stay competitive and secure. From leveraging AI avatars and quantum computing to safeguarding data with post-quantum cryptography, the firm advises that IT leaders must act now to future-proof their operations in the coming months.