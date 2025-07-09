Genetec Inc. announced that CDW Corporation, a leading multi-brand provider of IT solutions in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, has deployed the Genetec Security Center platform to standardize and unify its physical security operations across over 50 global sites and distribution centers.

Faced with a fragmented security infrastructure inherited through years of growth and acquisitions, CDW’s Global Security team sought a platform that could streamline access control, video surveillance, and identity management. After an extensive evaluation, CDW selected Genetec Security Center for its open architecture, robust data reporting capabilities, and operational flexibility.

“We had a wide range of systems that we were attempting to bring together, with different data sets and cardholders. It wasn’t efficient or scalable,” said Adam Smith, Global Security Manager at CDW. “When the systems aren’t evolving with you, it can become a real problem.”

Real-time data, automation, and analytics improve efficiency

The unified platform has helped CDW dramatically streamline tasks, increase automation, and reduce incident response time. Tasks that once took hours or even days—like pulling video evidence or responding to intercom alerts—can now be handled in minutes or seconds.

Beyond improving security, CDW is using advanced analytics and automation to optimize broader business operations. Using people-counting analytics, the security team can verify that all staff have exited distribution centers before closing, ensure appropriate staffing levels during busy periods, and adjust guard coverage based on real-time occupancy data.

Smarter access control and collaboration

Access management has also been overhauled. With Genetec ClearID™, CDW moved from a manually intensive process to a decentralized, rules-based model. Access rights are now granted or revoked automatically based on roles, schedules, or local management approval.

“An operator at our security operations center wouldn’t necessarily know who is allowed access to each space,” said Smith. “Now, access can be assigned by local managers, or the process is automated based on credentials. We have rules-based provisioning for access control. We rarely have to set anyone’s access level anymore. It’s been both a dramatic time-saver and an enhanced experience.”

Coordinated workflows with Genetec Operations Center

To further streamline task management and incident coordination, CDW also implemented Genetec Operations Center, a work management solution that supports standardized procedures, task tracking, and team communication. By embedding standard operating procedures into the system and automating key notifications, Operations Center ensures CDW’s global teams can respond quickly and consistently, reducing delays, miscommunication, and risk.

From power user to trusted advisor

CDW’s internal use of Genetec has also had a positive impact on customer engagement. “We can now say, ‘We use Genetec in our systems, and here’s how we use it,’” said George Howard, Physical Security Team Lead. “Our delivery team is building out different global use cases for safety and security, as well as operations, that we’re able to share with our customers.”

For a detailed case study on CDW’s use of Genetec solutions, please go to: https://www.genetec.com/customer-stories/cdw