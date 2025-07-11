Speaker: Omry Farajun, President, Storage Guardian

Omry spoke about the critical cybersecurity strategies for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), emphasizing the necessity of documentation and incident response plans. He highlighted the creation of incident response runbooks aligned with the NIST 2.0 framework to ensure effective incident management. The importance of conducting tabletop exercises was stressed, particularly to identify communication gaps in scenarios involving compromised systems like M365. He also noted that cyber insurance companies now mandate documented incident response plans to prevent policy denials, reinforcing the need for MSPs to prioritize these strategies.

Omry also touched on funding opportunities, mentioning the Ontario Innovation Centre’s initiative offering up to $200,000 in grants to enhance cybersecurity awareness among Ontario-based MSPs.

