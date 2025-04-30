Jake Alosco, VP of Global Partnership at Valence Security, shared insights into the company’s focus on SaaS security and the challenges organizations face in managing numerous applications. He highlighted that many enterprises struggle with unsanctioned apps, often due to employees’ attempts to enhance productivity without understanding the associated risks. He emphasized the need for remediation efforts to secure these environments and ensure organizations have visibility to address potential security issues effectively. He also discussed the importance of ongoing education to improve the security mindset within organizations, particularly in departments like sales, marketing, and HR, which frequently contribute to vulnerabilities.

He also addressed the issue of data sprawl and the risks associated with shared information, noting that many companies have never unshared files, leading to a buildup of sensitive data that can pose security threats.