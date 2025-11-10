Guests: Elle Herron and Michael Roach of ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

Elle and Michael presented IT Cloud’s offerings for MSPs, focusing on their unique billing structure that enables small and medium-sized businesses to delegate billing tasks, thereby improving operational efficiency. They underscored the importance of their five-star support service, which is integral to their industry reputation, and outlined initiatives such as the Teammate Solution and IT Cloud Academy aimed at supporting MSP growth.

ITCloud was awarded again the Best Cloud/SaaS Award in Canada for 2024. See details here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/