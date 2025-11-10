Bill Brandel, EVP, President North America at Ingram Micro

Bill highlighted the value of collaboration among partners and vendors and the importance of integrating various tools to streamline processes and reduce costs for businesses.. He noted that Ingram Micro North America is benefiting from global best practices to enhance innovation strategies.

Bill also introduced their AI platform, Enable AI, which assists partners in evaluating their AI journey and optimizing operations to adapt and seize new growth opportunities.

See our 2024 interview with Bill: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-bill-brandel-at-ingram-micro-one-2024/