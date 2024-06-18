Ryan Walsh, Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8, discussed various topics, including the establishment of “Walsh Wednesdays” and the launch of a new marketplace by Pax8. He emphasized the importance of marketplaces for MSPs and the challenges of scaling, highlighting the need for a seamless process to distribute leads and opportunities to partners. The discussion also touched on the significance of a seamless customer experience, education and training to overcome adoption barriers, and the importance of understanding clients and expanding product offerings to meet their needs.

He also stressed the value of user feedback and insights from a user experience research group in shaping product development and the importance of company culture and teamwork in achieving success.

Check out the full recap of the event here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/echannelnews-recap-of-pax8-and-beyond-event-2024/