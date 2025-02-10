We organize three awards each year for the Canadian channel, with each serving a distinct purpose. This initiative plays a vital role in strengthening the Canadian channel and IT industry. Supporting and enhancing the Canadian IT community is essential for all Canadians!

This year, we received over 600 nominations for vendors, distributors, and Women in Tech. Only channel partners are eligible to vote for the Reseller Choice Awards, with winners determined by the total votes received in each category. Each partner can cast their vote in any or all categories. From November 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, we invited over 8,000 Canadian channel partner companies to participate. Only those who provided their contact information are eligible for the “thank you for voting” prizes, while others were tracked via IP addresses.

While the winner is the most recognized and celebrated result, the rankings within each category can offer deeper insights. Due to mergers and acquisitions, some companies experience an immediate surge in votes, while others see consistent growth. Certain vendors have maintained a dominant presence in the channel for over a decade, making it seem unlikely for others to surpass them; thus, the real competition lies for second or third place!

In each category, each in-country channel partner is permitted only one vote. Nominees could encourage their channel partners to vote – just like an election.

Our primary mission is to recognize and celebrate the top performers in each category. These exceptional individuals and businesses, leading in their fields, set the bar for others to aspire to. Our ambitious goal is to help the entire channel become bigger, better, stronger and smarter. We hope that the award recipients will inspire everyone else to strive for improvement in the future.

The Reseller Choice Awards have been thriving for 19 years, providing valuable insights for the channel. The statistics we gather tell their own story. For example, we can now analyze the voting behaviors of all distributors and vendors over the last decade, broken down by country, region, and even area code. Today’s data analytics, enhanced by the latest AI technologies, offer multiple perspectives on the outcomes.

We extend our deepest gratitude to this year’s sponsors, especially since they received no guarantees of winning or any rankings. A huge thank you for supporting this independent channel survey, which helps us enhance the channel for everyone. The channel has been around for nearly 40 years and has generated trillions of dollars in technology sales, not to mention the success of countless companies. We believe that a stronger IT channel community can serve as a major catalyst for business growth while also safeguarding data and identities from cyber criminals.

Remember, the rankings on this list are determined by the votes from YOUR channel partners! Just like any election, it’s essential to get your votes out and always cool to thank those who voted for you!

The 50 Best Managed IT Companies focuses on business practices. Being a channel partner—whether as an MSP or another type—can be complex and demanding. We have developed this assessment over the years, consisting of approximately 230 questions, and continually update it to reflect current standards. Companies can improve their scores by thoughtfully considering these questions and answering them honestly. Many channel partners have benefited from this assessment, using it as a benchmark to refine their business practices over the years.

Each year, we recognize the top 50 scores with awards. The honour of receiving this award is remarkable, but everyone who participates in the assessment gains valuable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement.

The Women in Tech awards are part of our broader mission to foster greater diversity within the tech industry. For many years, we’ve conducted interviews with leading women to share their inspiring stories and promote diversity in IT (you can view the interviews). We are always open to conducting more interviews, so if you’re interested, please reach out to us. Our goal is to encourage underrepresented groups to pursue careers in IT by highlighting the incredible achievements of successful women. Joining a women’s peer group might also help advance your career, so don’t hesitate to ask how we can help!

Two lucky attendees also won $500 cash from our gold sponsors, TD SYNNEX and Acronis.

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2024 Reseller Choice Awards: Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best 5G Solution Ericsson Cisco Samsung Best AI Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best Backup and Disaster Recovery Veeam Kaseya Microsoft Best Business Printer HP Xerox-Lexmark Brother Best Channel Chief Rob Rae – Pax8 Fred Patterson – Red Hat Laura Préfontaine – ITCloud Best Channel Event TD SYNNEX Transistor Tech Tour ChannelNext Best Channel Program Pax8 Lenovo HP Best Cloud Storage Microsoft AWS Wasabi Best Cloud/SaaS Distributor ITCloud TD SYNNEX Pax8 Best Cyber Insurance Sophos Arctic Wolf BOXX Insurance Best Data Centre Microsoft AWS OVH Best Data Management & Compliance Microsoft AvePoint Egnyte Best Display ViewSonic Lenovo Samsung Best Email Security Microsoft Barracuda Sophos Best Emerging Vendor FieldEffect Five9 HackerOne Best Endpoint Security Sophos SentinelOne Huntress Best Firewall Fortinet Sophos WatchGuard Best Hardware/SaaS Distributor TD SYNNEX Ingram Micro Bluestar Best Hyperscaler Microsoft Azure AWS Google Best Identity Management Microsoft Cisco OKTA Best Interactive Digital Display Lenovo ViewSonic ELO Touch Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Huntress Sophos SentinelOne Best NAS QNAP Synology Lenovo Best Network Management Ubiquiti Networks Cisco HPE Best Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best PEN Test Kaseya (Vonahi) Cobalt Pentera Best POS Lenovo Zebra HP Best Power Management CyberPower Eaton Schneider Best Professional Service Automation (PSA) ConnectWise Kaseya HaloPSA Best Projector Epson ViewSonic BenQ Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Kaseya ConnectWise NinjaOne Best Router Cisco Fortinet Ubiquiti Networks and Sophos Best SAN Dell Lenovo HPE Best Scanner PFU, a Ricoh company HP Epson Best SD-WAN Fortinet Cisco Ubiquiti Networks Best Server Lenovo Dell HPE Best SOC Sophos ConnectWise Arctic Wolf Best Sustainability HP Lenovo Dell Best Telephony (VOIP) Microsoft Cisco Yealink Best Vendor Lenovo Microsoft Sophos Best Vendor Portal/PRM Pax8 TD SYNNEX Salesforce Best Virtualization Microsoft Veeam Broadcom Best Women in Tech Alix Edmiston – Red Hat Elle Herron – ITCloud Reem Gedeon – Insight Best XDR Sophos Microsoft BitDefender

Top 10 Cloud/SaaS Vendors:

Microsoft ITCloud Kaseya AWS HPE Sherweb Sophos Google Acronis Pax8 and AvePoint

Top 10 Cybersecurity Vendors:

Fortinet Palo Alto Networks WatchGuard and Open Text SentinelOne Acronis ESET Sophos and Trend Micro Microsoft Mimecast Blackpoint Cyber

Top 10 Channel Chiefs:

Rob Rae – Pax8 Fred Patterson – Red hat Laura Préfontaine – ITCloud Noah Jacobs – CyberPower Simon Powell – Broadcom John Cammaleri – HP Jodi Bonham – Eaton Russ Brown – TD SYNNEX Marty Landry – Field Effect Dan Reio – D&H

Top 10 Women in Tech:

Alix Edmiston – Red Hat Elle Herron – ITCloud Reem Gedeon – Insight Jennifer Morrison – Lenovo Tania Fortin – Pax8 Tiana Bosnjak – Sophos Amanda Lachapelle – B4 Michelle Biase – HP Joanna Muzzatti – Commerx Tammy Allen – Trend Micro

The winners of the 3 X $250 gift certificates were Chris D. of KeepitDefended, Ryan C. of Styrytech and Stephen S. of EHOS. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2024 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 5th, 2026 (save the date).

