Interview with Yen Trieu, Senior Manager Vendor Management at Ingram Micro Canada. She leads the vendor aspect of the Xvantage platform. The Xvantage digital experience platform is powered by a global real-time data mesh containing years of operational and transaction data, as well as several proprietary engines enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The Cloud Marketplace from Ingram Micro is also integrated into Xvantage, allowing cloud solutions to be easily integrated into solutions that include technology hardware, software, and professional services.