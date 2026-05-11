Guest: Randal Wark, President, MTech Cyber, a specialized Managed Service Provider (MSP) and cybersecurity firm based in Montreal, Quebec

Randal talked about a newly written cybersecurity book targeted at MSPs and Canadian small businesses. The book serves as a practical checklist of twelve essential cybersecurity practices, intended for clients or internal IT teams to validate protections, with specific emphasis on testing restores and backups.

He also talked about the companion site Can104.com, which hosts guidance, checklist, and an assessment that scores organizations and identifies gaps such as training deficiencies or backup failures. Randal emphasized the site’s value as a conversation starter for clients and as an educational resource for companies that may not prioritize cybersecurity.

His book 12 Steps to Cyber Safety can be found on Amazon.

Randal will also be at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join him and many more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/