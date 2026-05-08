Guest: Gigi Agassini, Principal Consultant | ISO/IEC 27001:2022 | Cybersecurity | ESRM | Privacy

Gigi talked about operationalizing AI governance and managing channel partner risk. She framed rapid AI adoption as both opportunity and risk and argued governance should be an operational program rather than a committee, emphasizing human oversight and defined decision points. She recommended that organizations set risk thresholds, deploy detectors to surface or escalate issues, and align decision timing with business velocity so responses fit operational tempo.

She then applied that programmatic model to channel partners and MSPs, describing them as part of the supply chain that must ensure their products and services integrate into clients’ governance programs or risk operational failure.