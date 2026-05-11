Guest: Kenrick Bagnall, President, CISO & Co-Founder, RB Cyber Assurance, a specialized MGA (Managing General Agent) that provides a unique “Insurance + Technology” bundle.

Kenrick introduced a new bundled cyber insurance product intended for MSPs and Canadian businesses that will be showcased at the event on May 28–29. The policy combines traditional coverage with a best-in-class incident response team, a breach coach to preserve legal privilege, public relations support, digital forensics, and forensic accounting to expedite operational restoration after an incident.

It offers two integrated protective layers: Watchdog, which provides human-risk monitoring, training, awareness, and security posture management; and NeuShield, a patented mirror-shielding recovery technology that can decrypt data after a ransomware event to optimize recovery time and recovery point objectives.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/