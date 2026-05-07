Guest: Gabriela Embon, Author and Relationship Coach

Gabriela discussed leadership principles and their application to personal relationships. She described applying a business-style framework to relationships, treating a partnership as a joint entity with two founders and using four pillars—common vision, communication, coordination/collaboration, and service—to “engineer” strong, happy relationships rather than leaving them to chance. She connected those pillars explicitly to the channel and MSP audience, noting the parallel between engineering practices and relationship building.

Gabriela will also present at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join her and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/

Gabriela will also be promoting her book Becoming a Power Couple.