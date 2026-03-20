Ricoh Canada Inc. and Brother International Corporation-Canada announced that the companies have entered into a strategic alliance in Canada, building on an existing partnership in the U.S. to provide a comprehensive portfolio of complementary print solutions.

Empowering print modernization for Canadian businesses

Under this joint agreement, Ricoh will offer the Brother Exclusive Series to expand its portfolio of A4 office print solutions. With Ricoh’s robust, solutions-oriented A4 imaging devices complemented by Brother’s cost-effective, multi- and single-function desktop printers, businesses will now have access to a unified and complete portfolio of print solutions from Ricoh, with more options to modernize print infrastructures and enhance workflows in hybrid and distributed work environments.

“Organizations across Canada are reshaping their workplaces to accommodate modern workstyles, and they need flexible print solutions that support distributed teams without adding complexity,” said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Operations, Ricoh North America. “By expanding our A4 portfolio to include the Brother Exclusive Series, we’re giving customers more choice, more value, and more ways to build print environments that fit the way people work today. Partnering with Brother augments our ability to deliver scalable, secure, and affordable solutions through a single provider, and we’re excited for the new possibilities we will bring to customers, together.”

Why hybrid work requires a broader A4 strategy

According to a Robert Half survey, 53% of employers in Canada offer hybrid work options to those in leadership roles, with an additional third of employers offering hybrid options to all regular employees regardless of seniority. Driven by the rise of hybrid and remote work, businesses need more compact print devices in decentralized setups. Ricoh will add the full Brother Exclusive Series lineup, https://www.brother-usa.com/business/printers/brother-workhorse-seriesincluding models such as the Brother MFC-L6915DW and Brother HL-L6415DW, to complement and expand its A4 portfolio, which includes award winning models like the RICOH IM C320F and RICOH P C375.

More options to support diverse workplace needs

With the Brother Exclusive Series now part of its A4 print portfolio, Ricoh will create more opportunities for businesses of all sizes to acquire affordable, high-quality imaging devices that seamlessly integrate with digital workflows and offer secure, mobile and cloud print solutions to accommodate flexible workplaces. The expanded portfolio adds new, increased options for document-intensive work environments, such as healthcare, legal, financial, and retail organizations, to manage their complete print infrastructure through a single vendor, using a common print management platform — RICOH Streamline NX — that is being adapted to support Brother devices.

“Brother is proud to collaborate with Ricoh to bring our Exclusive Series to even more businesses across Canada,” said Tania Goffredo, Senior Director, Product Planning, Brother International Corporation-Canada. “This alliance combines Brother’s proven reliability and cost-effective technology with Ricoh’s deep expertise in workflow optimization. Together, we’re helping organizations of all sizes support hybrid and remote workplaces with compact, high-performance devices that deliver exceptional productivity and long-term value.”

To learn more about Ricoh’s print solutions, click here.