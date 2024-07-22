HP introduced two new innovations — the world’s highest performance AI PC and the first integration of a trust framework into an AI model development platform. Both announcements expand HP’s efforts to make AI real for companies and people with new and transformative AI experiences across the company’s PCs, software, and partner ecosystem.



HP is empowering everyone, from corporate knowledge workers to freelancers and students, to unlock the power of AI. Users can connect with anyone in the world with real time translation to 40 languages, become master presenters with their personal communication coach, and quickly create videos like a pro.



“AI is poised to be the most significant driver of change over the next decade, ushering in a new era of innovation driven not just by information, but actionable insights,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP is making AI real for companies with solutions like Z by HP AI Studio, for places and spaces with our latest hybrid work solutions, and for people with our first HP OmniBook Ultra.”



Empowering Companies to Build and Use AI



Only 33% of data scientists are satisfied with their current AI tools, and 81% lack confidence in their company’s ability to quickly deploy those tools — underscoring the urgent need for solutions that can rapidly transform business operations.



HP announced earlier this year new capabilities to the Z by HP AI Studio for faster and safer deployment of AI-powered applications, building trust into LLM development and customization. As the world’s most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development Z by HP AI Studio is now empowering data scientists and AI creators to create models they trust with the integration of Galileo into Z by HP AI Studio. Users will be able to detect and correct hallucinations, drift, and bias in their models, while proactively protecting against inaccurate or biased outputs—all within the AI Studio platform. With this added capability, HP is the only manufacturer to develop an AI platform for workstations with built-in generative AI trust for LLM development.



“Allowing businesses to leverage their proprietary data without compromising security is critical for AI development, and Galileo is proud to join forces with HP to deliver solutions that add visibility, control, and trust to enterprise generative AI projects,” said Yash Sheth, Co-Founder & COO, Galileo. “By integrating our software and Luna™ Evaluation Foundation Models with Z by HP’s AI Studio, we are delivering unparalleled value for organizations seeking to responsibly harness the transformative power of AI.”



Experiencing AI on HP PCs

An Unconstrained AI Playground: The HP OmniBook Ultra



As new possibilities are unlocked daily with AI, consumers on the bleeding edge of AI revolution have a new tool in the toolbox to run workloads faster, customize models, and maintain privacy – all locally on the device.



Meet the first HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Next Gen AI PC. This device:

Inspires without compromise: Unleash endless creativity with the device’s AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor with integrated AMD Radeon 800M graphics. Its powerful NPU offers unparalleled performance and up to 21 hours of battery life.

Unleash endless creativity with the device’s AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor with integrated AMD Radeon 800M graphics. Its powerful NPU offers unparalleled performance and up to 21 hours of battery life. Supercharges productivity: The OmniBook Ultra is co-engineered with AMDto enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. HP AI Companion optimizes the device for greater productivity and brings AI tools and solutions onto the device. It will soon offer expanded functionality for managing PC settings and troubleshooting HP products.

The OmniBook Ultra is co-engineered with AMDto enable up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. HP AI Companion optimizes the device for greater productivity and brings AI tools and solutions onto the device. It will soon offer expanded functionality for managing PC settings and troubleshooting HP products. Enables immersive and seamless collaboration: Experience life uninterrupted with collaboration tools like an AI-enabled, high-resolution 9 MP camera using the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects.

Experience life uninterrupted with collaboration tools like an AI-enabled, high-resolution 9 MP camera using the Poly Camera Pro app and Windows Studio Effects. Protects from threats: Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security found on HP’s commercial devices are now available on the HP OmniBook Ultra. The unique security chip allows the PC’s core to self-heal from AI-assisted cyberattacks while keeping data private and users productive.

Industry-leading protection and capabilities of Wolf Security found on HP’s commercial devices are now available on the HP OmniBook Ultra. The unique security chip allows the PC’s core to self-heal from AI-assisted cyberattacks while keeping data private and users productive. Future-proofed technology that’s sustainable: The OmniBook Ultra will have a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences when available from Microsoft. And the device is designed using up to 90% recycled metals and 5% ocean-bound plastics to help reduce environmental impact.

AI That Adapts: The OmniStudio X AIO



For consumers who need a performant all-in-one device for both creation and entertainment, the first HP OmniStudio X 27- and 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs deliver a sleek modern design with built-in AI features: