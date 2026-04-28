Guest: Gabriel Tremblay, CEO of Inscora, a Montreal-based insurtech startup that provides an automated platform to bridge the gap between cybersecurity posture and cyber insurance eligibility.

Gabriel explained that Inscora provides a readiness and intelligence platform that lets MSPs take control of the cyber insurance process and build a service line while retaining a licensed broker to ensure legal compliance. Cyber insurance adoption among SMBs is low because MSPs historically could not lead the process, which left brokers—who often lack deep cyber expertise—to sell policies; Inscora’s platform aims to shift control to MSPs so they can create more value for customers.

Inscora will also be sponsoring the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join them and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/