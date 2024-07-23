Melissa Schmulson is VP of Global Channel Sales at Netwrix, a vendor that delivers effective and accessible cybersecurity to any organization.

Melissa runs channel Netwrix sales worldwide after four years of overseeing North America’s channel sales team. She created and implemented a strategy for growing a partner-generated pipeline by focusing on partner enablement, leading with face-to-face engagements, and driving leadership alignment across Netwrix’s top partners.

In this interview, Melissa shared her journey as a woman in tech and the impact of her work on the industry. She discussed the challenges and opportunities for women in the tech industry, including the impact of COVID-19 on women leaving the workforce and the need for support in childcare. Melissa highlighted the importance of inspiring and mentoring the younger generation of women to pursue careers in technology.

Melissa emphasized the impact of maintaining a strong network on career success and the significance of empathy and caring in leadership, particularly in the context of professional development. She also shared her struggles with anxiety, underscoring the importance of support for women in the tech industry.

