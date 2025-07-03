Guest: Barbara Paluszkiewicz, CEO, CDN Technologies

Barb shared insights from her experience at the ChannelNext Central Conference, highlighting a strong emphasis on sales and customer within the technology and marketing sectors. She noted the alignment of these areas in effectively supporting customers and emphasized the importance of implementing listening exercises to foster collaboration between IT and sales/marketing teams. While expressing concerns about tariffs, Barb underscored that cybersecurity continues to be a vital and stable priority for businesses, asserting that robust cybersecurity practices are essential for safeguarding business information and assets.