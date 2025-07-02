Guest: Mary Giardina, Operations Director, The Support Source

Mary spoke about the critical issue of female representation in technology leadership and the importance of inspiring young women to pursue careers in this field. She emphasized that while there is significant interest among women in technology, they often need encouragement to follow their passions. She highlighted her commitment to cybersecurity, advocating for multi-layered security solutions and anti-phishing campaigns to educate clients. Additionally, she stressed the necessity for leaders to maintain a forward-looking perspective on business growth, rather than getting caught up in daily technical challenges, reflecting her dedication to both empowering women in tech and improving cybersecurity practices.