Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a new partner portal offering seamless integration of its acquired entities into the Netwrix channel environment. Nine products join Netwrix Auditor and Netwrix Data Classification, enabling partners to grow their businesses with Netwrix and earn up to 30% margin for each registered deal.

“In 2021, we successfully integrated more than 300 channel partners from Stealthbits, NNT, PolicyPak and Anixis,” says Melissa Schmulson, Vice President of North America Channel at Netwrix. “We have unified our onboarding, training and certification programs to highlight cross-sell opportunities and help our partners take full advantage of the joint Netwrix product portfolio.”

To help partners quickly grow their businesses with its expanding portfolio, Netwrix implemented the following:

3-step onboarding program: Partners simply enroll in the Netwrix Channel environment, fill their pipeline using joint marketing activities and sales tools, and register deals on the Partner Portal.

Unified deal registration process: Partners can register deals for all 11 products using the same portal.

161 sales and marketing tools: The Partner Portal offers sales cheat sheets and battlecards, marketing videos, marketing campaigns-in-a-box, and more.

Consolidated training and certification program: Partners can earn sales, presales engineering and professional services certifications and participate in dedicated online sessions with Netwrix subject matter experts at least twice per quarter.

To learn more, visit www.netwrix.com