Alliance of Channel Women will kick off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas with its ACWConnect Live! networking event from 4-7 p.m., April 11, on the show’s main stage, Level 2, Ballroom F at The Venetian.

At ACWConnect Live! Las Vegas 2022, ACW will join Channel Partners Conference in celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the channel community’s remarkable change and growth, and the promise that “The best is yet to come!”

ACW also will tackle change and growth we’ve all experienced individually. Over the past two years, we’ve been tried and tested in surprising ways, becoming new versions of ourselves — personally and professionally. We’ve developed grit and resilience in an ever-changing environment. At ACWConnect Live! we’ll explore “The Evolution of You.”

The ACW event will feature our signature networking reception and engaging programming, such as:

Keynote Address by MeiLee Langley, ACW member and Head of Worldwide Channel Marketing at LiveVox, who will talk about what she learned in her transformational journey

Welcoming remarks from incoming ACW President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo

A prime location in the Channel Partners Conference & Expo Keynote Ballroom

Not one, but two rapid-fire roundtable discussions

Raffle prizes

More!

The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all women and men attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event. Admission is free to all ACW members and $30 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes on April 8 at 12 p.m. ET. Additional tickets may be available at the door on a “first come, first served” basis.

In addition to hosting its signature event, ACW also will be part of the Channel Partners educational program and exhibition:

Hear from ACW members in the panel discussion, “Empowering the Next Generation of Women Leaders,” at 12:15-12:35 p.m. on April 12, Level 2, The Venetian Ballroom F

Meet ACW Members at Booth 2254 to learn more about ACW programs and membership benefits.

Source: Alliance of Channel Women