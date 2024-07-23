VergeOS was selected as one of the DCIG TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternatives. After an exhaustive review of 19 VMware vSphere alternatives, DCIG recognized VergeOS for its unique and comprehensive approach to data center virtualization. This recognition follows a previous accolade where DCIG selected VergeIO as one of the DCIG TOP 5 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions.

DCIG evaluated 19 possible VMware vSphere alternatives and made their selection of the DCIG TOP 5 based on the highest ratings in these categories:

Ease of Migration

Data Protection and Security

Deployment Options

Licensing and Pricing

Management

Technical Support

VergeOS scored well across all these categories, solidifying its position as a top choice for enterprises seeking a VMware vSphere alternative.

VergeOS stands out in the market by delivering what VergeIO describes as the next iteration of hyperconverged infrastructure: the ultraconverged infrastructure (UCI). Unlike traditional solutions that virtualize the server stack, VergeOS integrates compute, networking, and storage into a single code base. VergeOS virtualizes the entire data center, prevents performance bottlenecks, and reduces attack vectors (or “improves security”).

By installing VergeOS on bare metal servers, VergeIO manages the servers’ hardware resources, catalogs them, and makes them available to virtual data centers containing virtual networks, virtual machines (VMs), and virtual storage. This direct access and management of server hardware resources enables VergeOS to optimize performance in ways other hypervisors often cannot. For example, VergeOS’ global deduplication feature reduces data storage needs. It enhances efficiency in VM cloning and snapshot replication tasks, making it ideal for edge environments with limited resources.

Jerome Wendt, commented, “VergeIO’s innovative approach to integrating compute, networking and storage into a single code base sets it apart from traditional hyperconverged solutions. Its ability to virtualize entire data centers efficiently while preventing performance bottlenecks makes VergeOS a standout choice for enterprises looking for an alternative to VMware vSphere.”

VergeOS differentiates itself further with several key features:

Multi-tenancy with Virtual Data Centers (VDCs): VergeOS creates its VDCs, each with full data center capabilities. This approach allows enterprises to manage VDCs like virtual private clouds (VPCs) offered by public cloud providers, ensuring robust and secure multi-tenancy.

VergeOS creates its VDCs, each with full data center capabilities. This approach allows enterprises to manage VDCs like virtual private clouds (VPCs) offered by public cloud providers, ensuring robust and secure multi-tenancy. VMware vSphere Migration Service: VergeOS facilitates seamless migration from existing VMware vSphere environments. With the VergeOS VMware service, administrators can easily import VMs from vSphere to VergeOS, enabling immediate use or testing without disrupting production environments.

VergeOS facilitates seamless migration from existing VMware vSphere environments. With the VergeOS VMware service, administrators can easily import VMs from vSphere to VergeOS, enabling immediate use or testing without disrupting production environments. All-inclusive Software Licensing: VergeOS employs a per-physical-server, all-inclusive licensing model. This includes all server virtualization, networking, and storage capabilities and does not require adherence to a specific hardware compatibility list (HCL). Enterprises can leverage existing server hardware to deploy VergeOS, offering significant cost savings and flexibility.

VergeOS employs a per-physical-server, all-inclusive licensing model. This includes all server virtualization, networking, and storage capabilities and does not require adherence to a specific hardware compatibility list (HCL). Enterprises can leverage existing server hardware to deploy VergeOS, offering significant cost savings and flexibility. Runs on Existing Hardware: – In most cases, VergeOS can run on the customer’s existing hardware, which allows them to migrate from VMware vSphere without compounding capital expense.

Greg Campbell, Founder and CTO of VergeIO mentioned they were honored to be recognized by DCIG as a DCIG TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternative. “This accolade, along with our previous recognition by DCIG as a DCIG TOP 5 hyperconverged infrastructure solution, validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge virtualization solutions that empower enterprises to optimize their data center operations.”

Live Webinar Announcement: DCIG and VergeIO will conduct a live webinar on August 1 at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the VMware vSphere Alternatives report results. VergeIO will also demonstrate live how VergeOS achieved its high scores in the evaluated categories. Register for the webinar here.

For more information about VergeOS and how it can transform your data center, please visit VergeIO’s VMware Alternative Resource Guide.