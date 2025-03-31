Asma Aziz is the newly appointed General Manager for Intel Canada. As a tech industry veteran, Asma brings a wealth of international experience fulfilling various senior marketing and sales positions. With a five-country career spanning across Asia and Americas at Intel, Asma brings a proven track record of driving transformative business growth strategies, fostering high-performance motivated teams, forging impactful partnerships, and delivering results. Prior to her appointment as General Manager for Intel Canada, Asma was leading Marketing for the America’s Territories and served as the Interim Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, for Intel.

In her discussion with our collaborator, Glynis Devine, Asma talked about her 19 years of experience in marketing and the tech industry. She shared her views on the progress made in gender equity, while also acknowledging the challenges that remain, particularly in retaining women in tech and fostering their growth through mentorship and support.

Asma elaborated on her personal journey, attributing her confidence and career trajectory to her upbringing and the values instilled in her, such as hard work and self-belief. She emphasized the significance of mentorship, both in her own career and for others, advocating for proactive leadership regardless of formal titles. The conversation also touched on the importance of emotional management in facing challenges, with Asma highlighting the need to analyze feelings and seek support from mentors to navigate stress effectively.