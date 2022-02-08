Every year, we reach out to the channel community in a call for nominations of women leaders in the tech industry. We are looking for women who are passionate about helping other women to succeed while blazing a trail in their careers.

Here are the winners for the 2021 WiT Awards:

Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy – Plugable

Nancy Cepuran – Commerx

Carrie Green – Alt-Tech

Congratulations to these 3 amazing women who absolutely deserve this special recognition! Thank you Glynis Devine for hosting the WiT Awards!

Check out their videos messages:

Most people already know the dismal facts about women and diversity in the IT industry. Things are improving but not fast enough. The industry needs a LOT more women to enter the workforce! If you are not sure why this matters, then please do some research from appropriate sources (you can find some on our website https://www.e-channelnews.com/category/women-in-tech/).

Each nominated candidate had to complete and submit an application. A panel of their peers reviewed each application carefully and did some research. The actual names and company names are redacted on the applications during the review process. The selection committee narrowed the list down to the top 3 by voting.

Eventually we plan to publish a Top 10 list, but we do not want to just publish a list. The purpose is to draw attention to this topic and highlight 3 outstanding candidates who showcase the amazing contribution by women in the industry.

