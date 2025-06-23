Nancy Ridge, founder of Ridge Innovative, details Alliance of Channel Women‘s origins in her new memoir, “A Channel for Change: How the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) Took Root,” She tells the story of how a grassroots initiative became a national force for women in the technology channel.

In her discussion with our guest host Glynis Devine, Nancy spoke about the importance of her book and the need for community support among women in a male-dominated field. The conversation included reflections on the dynamics of interviews, the significance of relationship management in business, and the challenges women face, both internal and external, in their careers.

Nancy elaborated on the obstacles women encounter, such as self-doubt and the lack of funding, noting that only 2.3% of venture capital goes to women entrepreneurs. She emphasized the importance of mentorship and community in overcoming these barriers, advocating for a shift from “what if” to “even if” thinking to build resilience.