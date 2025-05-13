The inaugural Alliance of Channel Women INSPIRE Award, in memory of ACW Member Carolee Cannata, celebrates one woman each year who inspires others through compassion, generosity, trust and courage.

The 2024 INSPIRE Award winner is Melinda Ann O’Neill, Director, Strategic Accounts at Island and ACW Michigan Local Chapter Moderator.

Our collaborator, Glynis Devine, interviewed Melinda, who shared insights about her career journey and personal experiences. Melinda highlighted her role as a connector in sales and the importance of networking and teamwork in her success.

Melinda recounted her challenging upbringing, which included caring for her family after her mother’s stroke and navigating the responsibilities of being a young mother. These experiences delayed her pursuit of higher education but ultimately led her to a career in IT sales. She emphasized the philosophy of “hire the will, teach the skill,” which played a pivotal role in her career transition. Melinda also shared a significant moment in her early IT career when a substantial pay increase changed her life trajectory, and she discussed the unique challenges women face in the tech industry.

The conversation shifted to Melinda’s involvement with the Alliance of Channel Women, where she leads the Michigan chapter, aiming to empower women in tech and telecom. She reflected on her personal transformations following her divorce and the loss of her father, which motivated her to engage with various community organizations, including those focused on human trafficking and digital education. Melinda’s commitment to volunteer work and advocacy for organ donation showcases her dedication to making a positive impact, despite her busy schedule.