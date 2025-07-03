ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce the Canadian winners of its 10th annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, a program launched in North America in 2016 to support and empower women pursuing careers in cybersecurity. Selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants across Canada, the seven scholarship recipients impressed the review panel with their academic achievements, passion for cybersecurity, and commitment to making a positive impact in STEM fields.

This year, ESET Canada continues to celebrate excellence through the Cybersecurity Trailblazer Award Tier, a designation reserved for the most exceptional Canadian applicants who have demonstrated outstanding technical proficiency, leadership, and a deep, sustained focus on cybersecurity. The recipients of this year’s Cybersecurity Trailblazer Awards are Azka Siddiqui and Constance Prevot, each receiving a $5,000 scholarship for their remarkable contributions and potential to drive change within the field.

As a part of this year’s program expansion in Canada, the Future Leader Award, a scholarship tier recognizing emerging talent with strong potential in the field of cybersecurity. Five students were selected to receive $1,000 scholarships: Yushika Jhundoo, Meadow Agbor, Tina Ismail, Vrinda Joshi, and Yashvi Shah. Together, these individuals have shown exceptional promise as future leaders in cybersecurity. Their ambitions and achievements reflect the values at the heart of the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship: innovation, inclusion, and impact.

“This scholarship has always been deeply personal to us at ESET,” said Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET North America. “As we celebrate its 10th year, I’m incredibly proud to recognize this group of brilliant and driven women. With so many outstanding applicants this year, selecting the final recipients was no easy task. What set these winners apart was not only their technical excellence, but also their drive and dedication to strengthening Canada’s cybersecurity pipeline. They represent the future of cybersecurity, and we’re honoured to support them on their journey.”

ESET Canada awarded $15,000 in scholarships to Canadian recipients this year, up from $10,000 in previous years, to celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary, reflect its growth, and reaffirm its commitment to building a more inclusive and secure digital future.

Learn more about the Trailblazer Award recipients:

Azka Siddiqui, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada: Azka Siddiqui’s passion for computer science began in fourth grade when she programmed Dash robots during a classroom activity, sparking her fascination with the intersection of hardware and software. Her interest in cybersecurity solidified during a 2024 internship at Nokia, where she helped refine an advanced filter tool that monitored more than 10,000 alarms. In addition to furthering her technical skills, Azka serves as Vice Chair of a national nonprofit empowering girls in STEM, has led a coding club spanning three Canadian provinces, and conducted research on smart-grid anomaly detection and eye-tracking technologies in university labs. This fall, Azka will begin her Honours Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo, where she plans to focus on cybersecurity and AI with an emphasis on making digital spaces safer for women.

“As a young woman of colour in tech, I’ve often felt like I had to work twice as hard just to be seen. Winning the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship reminds me that I do belong — not just in this field, but at the forefront of it. With ESET’s support, I’m committed to not only advancing my own journey in building ethical and secure technologies but also to challenging the barriers that keep others, especially women, from stepping into these spaces.”

Constance Prevot, Mount Royal, Quebec, Canada: Constance Prevot’s journey into cybersecurity began at Concordia University, where a Capture-The-Flag competition sparked a passion that would shape her academic and professional path. She has since represented Canada at the 2024 International Cybersecurity Competition in Chile, served as a SOC Analyst at OnePoint for Desjardins, conducted adversary-focused research at GoSecure, and co-presented her findings at conferences including HOPE and BSides. As President of Concordia University’s Software Engineering and Computer Science Society, she has led initiatives to make cybersecurity education more accessible, including launching “compétitionsquebec,” a platform cataloging local competitions and training resources.

“I believe in creating environments where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives,” said Constance. “By continuing to bridge research, practice, education, and community engagement, I hope to help build a more secure and inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Future Leader Awards: This inaugural award proudly recognizes five exceptional students who exemplify the next generation of innovators and changemakers. With a $1,000 award, these students are being honoured not only for their academic excellence but also for their passion and potential to shape the future of technology. This year’s awardees are:

· Yushika Jhundoo (Ottawa, ON) – Computer Science, University of Ottawa: Tech community builder and cybersecurity enthusiast dedicated to inclusive outreach and digital empowerment.

· Meadow Agbor (Calgary, AB) – Computer Information Systems, Mount Royal University (MRU): Cybersecurity intern and youth mentor with a passion for digital safety and inclusive community engagement.

· Tina Ismail (Mississauga, ON) – Electrical Engineering, McMaster University: Cybersecurity enthusiast and IEEE leader blending technical innovation, educational research, and creative expression.

· Vrinda Joshi (Markham, ON) – Systems Design Engineering (Co-op), University of Waterloo: STEM equity advocate and nonprofit co-founder empowering youth through coding, robotics, and hands-on innovation.

· Yashvi Shah (Caledon, ON) – Computer Engineering (Co-op), University of Toronto: Innovative researcher and tech educator with experience in AI, 3D simulation, and youth empowerment through coding and wellness initiatives.

Blodgett adds, “ESET extends heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s winners. Their drive, curiosity, and commitment to cybersecurity exemplifies the very best of what the next generation has to offer. As ESET looks ahead to the future, the company remains dedicated to supporting women in cybersecurity and building a more inclusive and secure digital world for all.”

Learn more about the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship here.