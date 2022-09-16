Here are last week’s top stories:
- We interviewed High Wire Networks and Redstor about their upcoming participation to our event in Lancaster on October 26-27th
- Latest product update from connected device security vendor Ordr
- We spoke with DataStream Insurance for our Secure Connections Podcast series
- IT Cloud’s Steve Noel and Cloudli’s Elinor Johansen both presented what they will be showing at our next ChannelNext West events in October
- Learn more about file data access from anywhere with Nasuni
- Another remote access company managing hybrid work, Leostream
- Finally, we chatted with execs at VMware Canada about VMware Explore and the channel in general
COMING up: ChannelNext West in-person events in October. Check out dates and locations here!