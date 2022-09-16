We spoke with Claude Reeves, VP, Country Manager, Canada VMware and Tara Fine, Country Channel Leader about their takeaways from the recent in-person partner event. VMware is executing on what they promised is the main message. Of course there were lots of enhancements on their product portfolio but they are doubling down on their partner community with more announcements on their programs. Check out the full video conversation. If you attended, add your comment about what your takeaways were from the event.

You can check out last year’s wrap up: https://www.e-channelnews.com/vmware-post-event-wrap-up/