Alliance of Channel Women a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, announced the winners of the 2022 LEAD Awards. Three women in tech were honored tonight at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! Event as part of the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Leadership Summit at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

The 2022 LEAD Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include:

Gizzelle Akin, Partner Account Manager for Equinix

MeiLee Langley, Senior Director of Global Channel Marketing for LiveVox

Raquel Wiley, Vice President of Marketing for NetFortris

The Alliance of Channel Women’s LEAD Award is presented annually to exceptional female leaders in the technology channel. It celebrates women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

“The LEAD Award recognizes influential women leaders in the tech channel,” said Michelle Kadlacek, ACW Awards Committee Chair and Vice President of Channel Partners Sales, Spectrum Enterprise. “We celebrate these outstanding women with the LEAD Award for their inspiring leadership example within their companies, the channel and the community at large.”

Winners were selected by the ACW Board of Directors from nominations received from June 1-30, 2022, via an online application. Nominations came from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants were required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support, advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.