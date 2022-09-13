Check out what Mark Porter, CEO of Highwire will be talking about on Oct 26-27 in Lancaster at the IOTSSA cybersecurity event! There are some things that are simply too difficult and costly for MSPs to do in the cybersecurity space. Obviously, selecting the right partner to outsource a portion or all of your cybersecurity work is mission critical. How will you find and recognize the right partner? Check out this quick video of what Mark will be discussing at the IoTSSA Cybersecurity channel event on October 26-27. Register to attend here