Leostream, a leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, introduced its latest generation of its Leostream Platform – Leostream 2022 – featuring numerous enhancements geared towards simplifying IT while ensuring end-user productivity.. The software can be deployed by businesses to virtualize workspaces or can be used by MSPs to deliver a Desktop as a Service for customers.

Leostream 2022 includes several customer-requested features that enhance the integration with supported centers, display protocols and authentication servers, as well as features that enable even more flexibility when defining VDI workflows. It also includes a new connection broker which has been redesigned to operate in environments requiring higher levels of security. Additionally, a new, more user-friendly management dashboard has been built into the latest software to deliver much deeper system analytics.

“We are excited to be releasing our latest version of the Leostream Platform to better allow customers the ability to support their corporate infrastructure, increase usability and contain costs,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “The latest updates to Leostream allow IT to manage hybrid workflows more easily while modernizing their infrastructure to ensure the overall security of their Leostream environment and the desktops it manages. Our goal is to always offer the best experience possible, and we believe that Leostream 2022 does just that.”

For more information, visit www.leostream.com