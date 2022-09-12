Ordr is a leader in connected device security. The company makes it easy to keep the connected enterprise secure by showing customers exactly what devices are in their environment, the systems they communicate with, and the risks they bring, while providing automated policies to secure them. Ordr not only identifies devices with vulnerabilities, weak ciphers, expired certificates, and active threats, but also uses machine learning to continuously baseline normal behavior. The combination of device and risk insights, behavioral analysis, and automated policy creation accelerates Cisco ISE and SDA deployments.

They recently announced the availability of the Ordr Sensor as a hosted application on the Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches. The company’s latest integration with Cisco extends seamless visibility, comprehensive insights and security for connected devices in every environment – including data center, campus, and branch offices. Ordr and Cisco have a deep and long standing partnership, in which Ordr provides deep visibility and context that enables customers to leverage the full power of Cisco’s infrastructure – including Cisco Meraki, Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Cisco Software-Defined Access (SDA) and Cisco Trustsec – to secure their IT, IoT (Internet of Things), OT (Operational Technology) and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices.

Find out more at www.ordr.net