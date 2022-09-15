So you’ve been hacked; what now? Matt Scully of Redstor will answer this question at the upcoming IOTSSA cybersecurity event on October 26-27 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s also known as “Right Of Boom” (Boom being when you get hacked and know it). You must stop the hack and find a way to reverse it prior to the actual breach. On the one hand, you must restore your customers’ operations as soon as possible. On the other hand, you must determine how and when the actual breach occurred in order to revert to the correct backup version. This is the point at which you must have 100% trust that your backup system will save the day. You will learn what you need to do to be prepared for right of boom during this session and why picking the right backup solution matters. Register to attend here