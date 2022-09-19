Insurance companies are probably the best folks to assess risks. They never want to pay out on claims because they win only when risks (claims) are low. When it comes to cybersecurity risks, it’s becoming mission critical. One cyber hit can result in millions of dollars in claims. How is the insurance industry reacting to cyber insurance demands and premiums? DataStream will share some important data to help any channel partner to easily demonstrate why having an MSP provide cybersecurity services can reduce risks and possibly reduce insurance premiums. Register to attend here