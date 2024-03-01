Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- SaaS security vendor Keepit going all in into the channel
- Find out more about the new collaboration between TechnoPlanet and OnPoint to connect event attendees better and smarter
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Lisa Del Real of Clio
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Rocco Donnino of Spin.ai
- Our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Episode this week was on virtual masterminds
- Red Hat announced major enhancements to their partner strategy
Coming up: Join us at the upcoming one-day CDES. It’s at the epicentre of cybersecurity excellence now playing at TopGolf venues across the USA. See www.channelnext.ca