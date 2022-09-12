What will you learn from ITCloud, one of Canada’s premier cloud distribution partners for Microsoft at ChannelNEXT in Calgary on Oct 17 and in Vancouver on Oct 20? To start, three things: Microsoft 365 Protect for protecting shared data; Microsoft Defender for Small Business and Acronis Solutions for Disaster Recovery. This is on top of everything that ITCloud offers to channel partners. Out of the gate, if you sell Microsoft products, they can help you streamline and make more profits. From there, work with their team to help you go further.

October 17th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, Alberta, Canada Register here

October 20th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, BC, Canada Register here