Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:
- Do not miss all the great interviews at our last ChannelNext event of 2024 in Whistler
- Get the inside scoop on that event directly from the attendees themselves
- Learn morte about non-human identities from Clutch Security
- Managing your email signatures with Exclaimer
- Our Security Podcast this week was with Evgeniy Kharam about Team engagement and collaboration
- Lessons from a leading MSSP, Fusion Computing
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with award-winner Laura Préfontaine of ITCloud
- We were onsite to cover the Ingram Micro ONE event in Washington, check out the upcoming interviews done at the event
COMING UP: We will be be hosting our last Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Edison, NJ on Nov. 18th. See more information here. Check out what Kaseya will be presenting! Stay tuned on channelnext.ca as well be posting more dates and locations for 2025!