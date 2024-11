Glynis E. Devine, President of She-Suite Leaders, introduced Laura Préfontaine, Partner Channel Manager at ITCloud, who discussed the importance of mentorship for advancing women’s careers in tech.

Laura also touched on the role of authenticity and passion in leadership, while sharing her personal journey and the challenges she faced, such as self-doubt. Laura encouraged young women to pursue careers in tech and advocated for closing the gender gap. Laura receiving the Women in Tech Award in February 2023