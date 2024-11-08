Kelly Carter, Chief Strategy Officer at Fulcrum IT Partners, parent company of an expanding portfolio of established and successful IT solution companies in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the U.S.

During her interview at Ingram Micro ONE, Kelly highlighted the company’s remarkable growth, currently nearing a billion dollars and preparing for a significant acquisition that could double its value. Transitioning from a traditional VAR IT reseller, Fulcrum is focusing on innovative solutions in AI and security operations, having recently acquired an AI firm. The company is developing industry-specific solutions for sectors like manufacturing and healthcare, with an emphasis on ensuring these AI technologies are actionable and deliver clear ROI rather than merely following trends. Additionally, Fulcrum aims to serve as a “glue” in the channel, integrating multi-vendor solutions to provide comprehensive value to end customers.

