Matt Scully, Senior Channel Development Manager at Kaseya, emphasizes the importance of supporting Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to improve their margins and visibility in the cybersecurity sector, highlighting Kaseya’s mission to simplify and make cybersecurity offerings more affordable for MSPs, ultimately benefiting end customers. Matt points out the lack of awareness among small to medium-sized businesses regarding their cybersecurity needs, underscoring the critical role of education in bridging this gap. The next Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Edison on Nov. 18th is part of an ongoing engagement to keep MSPs informed about emerging threats and solutions.

