The ChannelNEXT West Conference has always aimed to be a transformative experience for IT professionals, and this year’s feedback truly reflects our commitment to delivering value. Following the event, we conducted an after-event survey to gather insights from attendees, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, but still a few things to improve.

New Testimonials

Many attendees expressed their appreciation for the depth of knowledge shared at the conference. One participant noted, “It was the first IT conference in a long time that I actually felt I came away with information, strategies, and value, instead of the feeling of time wasted.” This sentiment resonated with others, as many were disappointed to see the event come to an end.

Another attendee shared, “I really enjoyed attending ChannelNEXT Events this past week because it allowed me to rub elbows with the world of MSPs, the heroes charged with keeping countless businesses online and productive.” Such connections were a highlight for many, reinforcing the importance of networking within the community.

One participant captured the essence of the conference perfectly: “ChannelNEXT West was not only a great time, but also incredibly informative. I left feeling enlightened and inspired to embrace the ever-changing landscape of our industry. Connecting with like-minded individuals truly is the best way forward.”

The logistical efforts didn’t go unnoticed either, with feedback highlighting our team’s dedication: “Most impressed with the host/team to ensure we all had a great experience. The follow-up was tremendous!”

Several comments emphasized the value of vendor presentations, with one attendee stating, “Great vendor presentations and valuable insights into the MSP world.” A first-time attendee remarked, “We got a lot of value out of the sessions and the opportunity to have face time with vendors we work with, and some new faces.” This balance of structured learning and casual networking was a recurring theme, alongside excitement about the prizes that added an extra layer of fun to the event.

Key Takeaways from Sessions

When asked which sessions provided the most value, responses varied but highlighted a few standout moments. “Kenrick’s session was incredibly insightful and a first in this event for me. Definitely great!” Another attendee echoed this enthusiasm with, “All of them! The session on AI, Power or Persuasion, Avoiding the pitfalls of Digital Transformation and building your MSSP business from a co-founder of Herjavec. The session on selling your MSP also provided valuable tips. Lions’ Den was great!” There were many more comments like this.

Vendor Preferences and Topics of Interest

In terms of vendor presence, attendees were pleased with the mix but had suggestions for the future. “I found all the vendors that attended were great and it would be awesome to see them again next year to keep on building relationships” Some attendees expressed interest in seeing more new vendors (we got the list and will be reaching out), as well as those focusing on AI and cybersecurity. “The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem was way too big to digest in 30 minutes! We need a day just for that. Another said “My brain was on overdrive as it showcased just 9 resources” Actually we have another CDE event coming up on Nov 18 to explore a lot more. See more info at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-topgolf-2/

When it came to topics for future conferences, suggestions included deeper dives into AI and cybersecurity, with requests for sessions on “cyber crime” and “automation techniques to scale better as we grow.” The desire for more technical-focused discussions rather than more marketing-based content was clear, particularly around MSP-specific technologies. They also wanted more tools and skills on how to better streamline, save time and do more with less human resources (Watch for the suite of connected third-party tools that we are introducing for MSPs and here are a few that you can start leveraging today from Iasset and Augmentt and Produce8).

Areas for Improvement

While the feedback was largely positive, several attendees provided constructive suggestions for improvement. One noted the challenges faced with some sessions being held in hard-to-find locations, which led to delays. “Perhaps better guidance or signage or announcements so we can find the spot,” they suggested. We also saw this issue but we were heavily restricted in signage since it was an actual First Nations cultural centre and museum. That said, we will see how to improve the navigation depending on the location.

Another attendee pointed out why the event was not overflowing with hundreds more MSPs. This is a regional event in Canada and as luck would have it, we did have some major challenges as there was a huge “atmospheric river” rain storm that flooded Vancouver and there was a 3 hour road block caused by a major accident on the only highway to Whistler. As if that was not enough, there were other major channel events happening in the US. This actually highlights a crucial area for all event organisers to consider when planning future dates and locations to avoid conflicts. With 300 events every year across North America alone, every MSP can only attend so many.

Additionally, the idea of smaller breakout sessions for peer group activities was proposed to create a less intimidating environment, while staggered presentations could allow attendees to make the most of all sessions without missing out. Some of this was offered to those in the afternoon of the second day as Mastermind peer-groups.

In conclusion, the feedback from the ChannelNEXT West Conference has provided invaluable insights that will guide our future planning and we are open to sharing the good and bad. We’re always thrilled to hear about the positive experiences and connections made, and we’re committed to addressing the areas for improvement. Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to making this event a success! We look forward to seeing you next year for an even bigger and better conference. See ChannelNEXT for schedule.