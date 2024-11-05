Exclaimer leads the way in email signature management innovation, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions in this expanding field.

Ashley Topping, Head of Marketing at Exclaimer, presented the company’s email signature management solution, which aims to enhance brand consistency and streamline marketing efforts for businesses. She highlighted the platform’s ability to automate the updating of email signatures, reducing the risk of errors and improving personalized communication, which is crucial for building trust with recipients. Exclaimer adheres to SOC 2 and GDPR regulations, particularly important for sensitive industries like healthcare and legal.

Exclaimer seamlessly connects with your email account through secure integration with your user directory, using either Azure for M365 or a Google Workspace app. Customers can choose how signatures are deployed, whether directly in their email client via an app or through Exclaimer’s secure cloud service, which applies signatures without accessing email content. For select plans, Exclaimer tracks signature engagement, like click-through rates, providing insights into how customers interact with your brand—all while keeping your communications private and secure.

