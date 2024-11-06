Presenter: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Evgeniy talked about his “Architecting Success: The Art of Soft Skills in Sales” book, focusing on the concept of “exercise snacks” and its benefits for maintaining an active routine. He stressed the importance of regular follow-ups to explore the book’s themes further and the necessity of soft skills in sales and customer interactions. He also highlighted the need for security and IT professionals to communicate technical concepts in relatable business language to secure funding and support, as well as the importance of effective communication, particularly when discussing risk tolerance with executives.

