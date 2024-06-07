Here are a recap on some of the stories this week:
- Do NOT miss Julian’s article on the future of news media, especially in Canada
- Learn more on edge cloud services from Zadara
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Brad Tompkins of Workspot
- Our Security Podcast this week was with XM Cyber on misconfigurations leading to exposures
- Our Women in Tech interview was with Paola Doebel of Ensono
- Finally Park Place Technologies shows us how to extend the life of our IT equipment
- We just completed our ChannelNext Central in Niagara Falls. Watch for the many interviews we did over the next few weeks!
Coming up NEXT WEEK: Verge.io Webinar on June 13th, an alternative to VMWare worth checking out. Find out more at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/a-vmware-alternative-designed-for-msps-and-csps/
ALSO Coming up: Many live events during the fall in US and Canada. See channelnext.ca for details.