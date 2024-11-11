Glynis E. Devine, President of She-Suite Leaders, introduced Teresa Anania, Chief Customer Officer of Sophos, who shared her insights on managing customer relationships and the importance of feedback in enhancing customer satisfaction. The dialogue highlighted the evolving landscape for women in tech, with Teresa emphasizing the shift towards customer-centric approaches and the growing representation of women in leadership roles within the industry.

She also addressed the challenges women face, such as imposter syndrome, and encouraged a mindset shift towards recognizing their capabilities. She advocated for embracing tough feedback as a means of growth and urged women to cultivate confidence. The conversation also underscored the dynamic nature of the tech field and the importance of curiosity and proactive engagement in STEM careers.