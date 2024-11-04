Clutch, a leading force in the Non-Human Identity (NHI) security and management, is launching NHI Index, the industry’s first comprehensive, free resource for IT and security professionals to effectively secure and manage NHIs across diverse environments.

Sagi Haas, Clutch’s Co-Founder and CTO, described the critical challenges posed by non-human identities (NHIs) in cybersecurity. He emphasized the significant security risks associated with NHIs, which often outnumber human identities and possess extensive privileges without adequate management. He outlined the initial phase of identifying these identities within customer infrastructures, highlighting five key elements that characterize them.

This understanding is essential for organizations to prioritize risks and develop effective remediation strategies, particularly in light of the increasing frequency of security breaches, such as the recent incident involving the Internet Archive. The conversation also touched on the importance of managing access tokens and implementing best practices to mitigate risks associated with NHIs.