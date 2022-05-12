Granite has introduced a new VAR partnership program that allows VARs selling Cradlepoint, Fortinet, and Juniper hardware/software to leverage Granite’s expertise and scale to win and earn more by focusing on larger accounts.

Granite assists VARs by removing sales barriers such as:

Saving money to fund new initiatives

Getting customer networks from LAN to WAN cloud-ready

Providing missing services such as nationwide installation and managed services

See more at www.granitenet.com

